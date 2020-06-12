CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A six-month long investigation came to an end Wednesday after police arrested a former foster parent accused of sexual abuse of children.
On December 5, 2019, the Chattahoochee Hills Police Department requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate allegations of child molestation made against 55-year-old Johnny Lee Summers.
After further investigation, it was revealed that Summers allegedly molested and/or abused all four children in his care, according to GBI.
Officials told CBS46, the children lived in Summers' home for nearly four years and ranged in age from eight to sixteen years old.
Summers was taken into custody at the Horry County South Carolina Sheriff’s Office and awaiting extradition.
According to the GBI, Summers faces a slew of charges in Georgia including the following: two felony counts of rape, two felony counts of aggravated child molestation, three felony counts of child molestation along with several other charges.
Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is urged to call the GBI at 770-388-5019 or submit a tip on-line at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.