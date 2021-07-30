LEE COUNTY GA (CBS46)—An alleged crime of the unthinkable.
It’s the type of crime that will keep everyone in a small town talking.
The reported crime had it all: an alleged rogue lawman, sex, and a reported coverup.
According to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Lee County sheriff’s office asked GBI agents to look into an investigator in the sheriff’s office.
The request came on July 9, 2020. Sheriff deputies believed one of its own was refusing to help solve a case.
The GBI said former Lee County sheriff investigator, Christopher T. Harnage, 46, of Leesburg, interfered with an ongoing child molestation investigation.
Agents said Harnage refused to “provide information to other investigators vital to the [child molestation] investigation.” GBI's accusations against Harnage didn’t end here.
A GBI spokesperson told CBS46 that agents looking into why Harnage wouldn’t help with the child molestation case found something more sinister. Agents allegedly discovered evidence of Hernage “soliciting and performing sex acts on and off duty in uniform,” a GBI agent wrote in a statement to CBS46.
His alleged crimes started as early as 2013, according to the GBI.
The Lee County Sheriff terminated Hernage on July 16, 2020.
Deputies booked Hernage into the Lee County Jail on July 26, 2021. He faces a series of charges including, three counts of Violation of Oath of Office, three counts of solicitation of sodomy, and three counts of sodomy.
A GBI spokesperson classified the case as active and ongoing.
Agents are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact the GBI Americus Field Office at 229-931-2439.
