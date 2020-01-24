TYBEE ISLAND, GA (CBS46)—The Georgia Bureau of Investigations announced they arrested a former Tybee Island police officer.
According to a press release, the GBI wrote former officer Deandre Taylor, 27, was arrested after a grand jury indictment.
He was charged with false Imprisonment, false Statements, and simple battery.
On July 18, 2019, the GBI was requested by the Tybee Island police to investigate a "use of force" incident that occurred near the Tybee Island beach involving several beach goers, according to a GBI spokesperson.
The GBI investigated the case and turned the results over to the Chatham County District Attorney for review.
