A deputy in McIntosh County was arrested for severely injuring a woman who was in police custody.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Deputy Mark Gibson, 48, reportedly body slammed a handcuffed woman. The McIntosh County sheriff’s office asked the GBI to investigate the allegation on February 23, and Gibson turned himself in to authorities on February 26.
Once the investigation is completed, the case will be submitted to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution, the GBI reported.
