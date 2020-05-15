SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified two gunshot victims that were discovered Friday morning.
Jaymine Whitlock, 32, and James Robert Evans, 27, were found on the road, according to investigators. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Social Circle Investigator Michael Jett at (770) 464-5906 or the GBI at 1-800-597-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.