SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the man who was killed by a police officer in Smyrna on Monday.
The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Robert Parks. Parks died shortly after police responded to reports of a hostage situation at an apartment complex on Old Concord Road.
Cobb County police said they received several calls about shots being fired. Further investigation would reveal Parks had another man with him, his wrists bound. When police arrived at the scene, Parks took the tied up man back inside the apartment with him. Cobb County SWAT confirms the victim appeared to be a hostage.
SWAT and crisis negotiators were called in at which time a SWAT officer shot Parks. He died from his injuries.
In a news conference held later that day, Cobb County police Sgt. Wayne Delk said that officers saw Parks wielding a knife and a gun before the shooting.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries as well. He was treated and released.
The GBI is expected to conduct an independent investigation. Upon completion, it will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.
