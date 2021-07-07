DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A suspect is dead after being shot by a Douglas County Sheriff's deputy Thursday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a reported burglary in progress at Redline Performance Group on Fairburn Road in Douglasville. The caller said there was forced entry into the business and gave a description of the suspect they saw break in.
Around 9 a.m., an employee heard a suspicious noise near the other side of the car dealership. When the employee opened the office door and they saw a man who told them about needing a car. The employee also reported that the man had something in his hand.
In a matter of seconds, the employee called 911.
When deputies arrived, they say they found the Jesus Rodriquez, 23, running from the scene along highway 92 headed towards I-20. Police say when the deputies approached the suspect he was armed with a knife.
One of the deputies attempted to subdue the suspect with a taser which they say was ineffective. According to deputies, Rodriquez then advanced towards a second deputy with the knife.
It's then, police say, Rodriquez was shot and killed by a deputy.
He succumbed to his injuries while being transported to a nearby hospital.
Sheriff Tim Pounds reviewed the incident and says he stands behind his deputy’s actions.
The GBI has been called to investigate the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.