LOGANVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- GBI Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Walton County on Saturday.
An alleged kidnapper wanted by Braselton Police was shot outside of a Kroger on Highway 78. Braselton Police called GBI agents to the scene for assistance.
According to the involved officer, the shooting happened when the suspect pulled out several knives on him.
The officer was not injured; however, the suspect was reported dead on the scene.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.