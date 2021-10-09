ALAMO, Ga. (CBS46)—The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took to their social media Saturday morning regarding an Alamo police officer who died.
The GBI is investigating the death of an Alamo Police Officer who was shot & killed overnight in Wheeler County. We’ll provide additional details as we get them.— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) October 9, 2021
Details are limited at this time.
The incident took place in Wheeler County, which is over two hours Southeast of Atlanta.
Stick with CBS46 News as we work to bring you the latest.
