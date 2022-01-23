NEWNAN (CBS46) -- The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday night.
Newnan Police Department responded to what was reported as a domestic incident at a home on 2nd Avenue.
When they arrived, officers repeatedly attempted to make contact with the alleged offender.
While on the scene, officers saw an altercation at the home that ultimately resulted in one officer discharging a weapon.
As a result of the activities described herein, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been engaged.
CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.
This is a developing story.
