COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate an incident at the county's adult detention center.
On Sunday, police arrested 41-year-old Brady Barrett Allen of Acworth accused of criminal trespass. Allen was transported to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center where he was eventually placed in an isolation cell, police say. Around 8:40 a.m., authorities say they noticed Allen causing damage to his cell. Deputies then intervened and gave Allen verbal commands; however, Allen allegedly resisted the deputies’ efforts to subdue him. According to the press release, deputies then deployed a taser and pepper-spray projectiles.
Allen was then transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he later died; an autopsy is set to be performed by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.
One officer received non-life threatening injuries during the incident, authorities told CBS46 News.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Atlanta Regional Office at 770-388-5019 or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.
