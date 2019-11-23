BANKS County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The GBI is investigating a fatal shooting that left one dead Friday evening in Banks County.
Around 6:45 p.m. deputies reported to a person shot call on the 800 block area of Highway 323. Upon arrival, officials found a man deceased on the scene. Authorities have not released the identity of the victim at this time; however officials have detained a person of interest.
According to Banks County Sheriff's Office, the investigation has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The shooting remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.