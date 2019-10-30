NEWTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigators were called to a Newton County middle school after an online threat on Wednesday.
A teen was charged with terroristic threats and giving false information to officers at Liberty Middle School.
Sheriff Ezell Brown urges students not to post or repost any threats that have gone out, because it could lead back to potential charges. Authorities say while the social media post did not represent credible threats, the Sheriff Office and the School System takes every threat to the school system’s safety serious and will not rest until we bring those who are responsible to justice.
Sheriff Ezell Brown released a statement:
“We urge everyone who may have any information regarding this threat or any other threat to please contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 678-625-1400 or use the anonymous tip line at 678-625-1585.”
The incident remains under investigation.
