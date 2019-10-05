ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) --Shortly after 5:00pm, Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a domestic violence call on Baxter Drive. Upon arrival, an officer encountered a 28-year-old male who was involved in the incident.The male subject brandished a knife in a threatening manner towards the officer. The officer discharged his service weapon and struck the male suspect in the torso.
ACCPD provided first aid to the subject until EMS arrived to transport him to a local hospital. Currently, the subject is in serious condition. His identity and that of the officer is not being released at this time.
The officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay in accordance with department policy.
Also, ACCPD contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation who have agreed to handle the investigation.
