CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved-shooting on Maddox Road Sunday evening.
According to our reporter on the scene, Jasmina Alston, one man is dead.
One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Clayton County. Still a very active scene on Maddox Road. The GBI is investigating @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/XA3UuQwwp7— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) December 5, 2021
Details are still limited at this time.
We will update this story as we learn more details on this developing story.
