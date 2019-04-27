DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- The GBI investigated its 30th officer-involved shooting of 2019 in Decatur today.
Reports said that two off-duty DeKalb County Police officers were working security at the Economy Hotel at 1900 Glenfair Rd. when the incident occurred. At 12:36 a.m., the two officers saw someone speeding out of the parking lot with what appeared to be a fraudulent tag.
When they confronted the driver, he pulled out a handgun and started firing at the officers. They returned fire and struck the driver, who was then arrested and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. He is currently listed in critical condition, and one of the officers was left with minor injuries.
Investigators found that the vehicle had been stolen in the Atlanta area earlier this month.
The GBI provided an independent investigation of the incident at the request of the DKPD. The DeKalb County District Attorney's Office will review all of the evidence once the investigation wraps up.
