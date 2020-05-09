CLAXTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The GBI was called in to investigate an officer involved shooting in Evans County on Saturday.
An Evans County deputy was dispatched around 12:53 a.m. after reports of a man on foot in the middle of the road near SR-169 and Archie Mitchell Road in Claxton, GA. The man was identified as Yassin Mohamed, 47, with whom the deputy had multiple encounters over the previous 12 hours.
Mohamed fled after the deputy initiated contact, and an altercation soon followed as several rocks were thrown at the deputy. The deputy was struck once, after which Mohamed began charging towards him with a larger rock.
The Deputy discharged his firearm, striking Mohamed, who was later pronounced dead on the scene. The GBI will be conducting their autopsy at the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler, GA.
The deputy was not seriously injured. Once the GBI completes their investigation, the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office will review the incident.
