SPALDING County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Spalding County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an officer involved shooting on Wyomia Tyus Olympic Park.
Late Wednesday night, officers were called to a home on Cowan Road due to a suicide threat. A man was seen sitting inside his truck on the driveway. Police identified the man to be 33-year-old Neil Bond. Moments later, police heard a single gunshot coming from Bond’s truck. According to the police report, the two officers believe that Bond had shot them and that when the fired back causing Bond to be struck once.
The GBI autopsy found that Bond died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Investigators reported no officers or civilians were injured during the incident.
