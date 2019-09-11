TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) -- During a follow up investigation an undercover detective was involved in an officer involved shooting late Wednesday afternoon.
A Dekalb County detective was conducting an investigation at the Motel 6 at the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and Montreal Road where the incident happened.
The detective spotted a vehicle associated with the investigation and noticed the suspect getting into the car. When the detective approached the suspect in the vehicle that’s when the suspect slammed into the officer’s car in attempt to strike the detective.
Officials say the detective then fired towards the suspect which caused the suspect to flee the scene.
While the suspect was fleeing the scene, he struck three other vehicles. The suspect then drove the vehicle on Lavisita Road where additional police units were there in attempt to stop him.
Police say the suspect stopped at a Chevron gas station on Northlake Parkway where he was then transported to a nearby hospital. The man did suffer from a gunshot wound.
The GBI responded to the scene for further investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
