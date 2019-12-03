CAIRO, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation initiated an investigation that ultimately led to an arrest of a small-town Chief of Police on Tuesday.
On September 12, District Attorney Joe Mulholland requested the GBI to investigate Chief of Police Keith Sandefur in Cairo, a town situated on the Georgia-Florida line.
Sandefur was accused of two counts of theft by conversion.
During the investigation, the GBI discovered that Sandefur had allegedly purchased property and charged it to the City of Cairo. Authorities said, the property was given to civilian associates of Sandefur, which has since been recovered by the GBI.
This is an on-going investigation and the case file was turned over to DA Mulholland for his review.
Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at 229-225-4090.
