Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in southwest Atlanta.
The shooting happened Tuesday morning near the 1100 block of Maryland Circle.
According to the GBI, the shooting is at the request of the U. S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.
GBI reported one person died during the shooting incident and no officers were injured.
Officers have not released any details surrounding the shooting.
There were multiple Fulton County Sheriff’s deputies at the scene.
CBS46 is working to get more on this developing story.
