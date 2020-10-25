SYLVESTER, GA (CBS46)—The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal police shooting that happened in Worth County, Georgia on Saturday.
According to a press release from the GBI, agents were requested to the scene by the Sylvester Police Department to investigate the fatal shooting.
A GBI spokesperson wrote the shooting happened after a Sylvester police officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop at 2:30 a.m.
“A brief car chase ensued with the subject fleeing the scene on foot”, the press release stated.
Around 5:30 a.m., the GBI spokesperson wrote multiple people called 9-1-1 reporting a suspicious person who matched the description of the person involved in the earlier car chase.
Moments later, a Sylvester police officer encountered Jakerion Jackson, 19.
During the encounter, the officer discharged his weapon, shooting Jackson.
Jackson later died at an area hospital.
The GBI did not state if Jackson was armed during the incident.
According to the GBI, after agents complete their investigation, it will be turned over to the Tift Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review.
According to its website, the Sylvester Police Department has 23 sworn officers.
