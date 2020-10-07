TIFT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a nine-year-old girl was found stabbed to death in Tifton. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was also asked to assist with the case.
The child's body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur where autopsy results are pending.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or the Tifton Police Department at 229-382-3132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.