DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Wednesday afternoon attempt to arrest a murder suspect ended with gunfire in DeKalb County. The suspect was fatally shot at a condominium on Kensingwood Trace outside of Decatur.
Both the sheriff’s office Fugitive Unit and U.S. Marshals were working together to make the arrest of the fugitive wanted by DeKalb County.
The medical examiner was called to the scene but as of Wednesday evening there was no official confirmation from the investigators that it was a deadly shooting.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate.
At the request of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI is responding to an officer involved shooting. Agents are headed to the scene. pic.twitter.com/XPisfUryp2— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) September 30, 2020
