CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Maddox Road in Morrow Sunday evening.
CBS46 has learned that one man is dead.
One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Clayton County. Still a very active scene on Maddox Road. The GBI is investigating @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/XA3UuQwwp7— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) December 5, 2021
Clayton County Police said officers initially responded to a dispute between neighbors.
According to investigators, officers made contact with a man who was yelling at them, but not armed.
Police continued to say in a press release, that the man then went back into his home and got a gun, before shooting a round.
Officers believed the man shot at them and called for back-up.
Additional officers arrived to the scene and spoke with the man , who then turned toward them while holding the gun, according to the release.
Police say that's when the man was shot.
Officials have not released the identity of the man.
We will update this story as we learn more details on this developing story.
