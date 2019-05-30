NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A suspect wanted in connection to a fatal hotel shooting was apprehended by Norcross Police on Thursday.
Mustafa Powell, 36, is facing a murder charge after authorities say he fatally shot a man at the Allround Suites Hotel located in the 3100 block of Medlock Bridge Road.
Just before 1 a.m. police responded to 911 calls at the hotel where fighting and gunfire were heard. When officers arrived, a deceased male was found with multiple gunshot wounds in one of the rooms.
Investigators were able to determine that Powell confronted the victim over a drug-related issue when the fight and shooting ensued. During the confrontation, Powell was shot twice. He fled the scene to receive treatment at Gwinnett Medical Center in Duluth when police located him. He was then transported to Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville where he was listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the GBI Atlanta Regional Office at 770-388-5019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.