BARTOW County, Ga. (CBS46)—The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Taylorsville, Georgia Friday evening.
The preliminary information reveals an Aragon Police Department officer tried to pull over Shannon Thompson, 27, of Aragon for a traffic stop.
Investigators say a vehicle pursuit happened between the officer and Thompson that led from Polk to Bartow County. The officer called in GSP for backup.
According to GBI, a GSP trooper performed a PIT maneuver on Thompson’s car, causing him to exit the roadway into a field.
A spokesperson with GBI says Thompson then drove out of the field towards the Trooper, who was standing in the roadway. Investigators say, the trooper fired several shots at the car and struck the driver in the arm.
Thompson managed to getaway. Multiple law enforcement agencies continued the chase into Polk County, say officials.
CBS46 News has learned the trooper attempted to conduct a second PIT maneuver at that point Thompson rammed into the trooper’s car, which caused Thompson to lose control of his vehicle and crash into a ditch, says GBI.
Investigators share, Thompson then stepped out of the car and ran into a nearby wooded area. A trooper caught and tased Thompson, which resulted in the arrest.
Thompson was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The case is under investigation, and when new details are available we will continue to update the story.
