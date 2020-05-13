COBB CO., GA (CBS46)—The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating a shooting involving a Cobb County police officer.
According to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, on May 10th, officers responded to a disturbance call between a Publix employee and another man. The call came in at 7:03 a.m. from the Publix located at 4750 Alabama Road, the press release stated.
Police later identified Jeffery Moore as the person involved in the disturbance with the Publix employee, police reported. After the disturbance, Moore left the store.
A short time later, officers located Moore a short distance away from the Publix, police wrote.
“Moore did not comply with the officers’ commands and ran away from officers. At approximately 7:26 a.m., officers located Moore hiding in the yard of 4849 Bedell Road. While attempting to take Moore into custody, he was not compliant, and officers attempted to tase Moore. During the incident, an officer fired his weapon, striking Moore”, the press release stated.
According to the press release, Moore had a non-life-threatening injury from the shooting, allowing him to allegedly escape and later be captured in a nearby wooded area.
During the incident, the GBI reported a Cobb County police officer received a non-life-threatening injury and the officer was treated and released from a local hospital.
According to the GBI, once the investigation is complete, the results will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s office for review.
