COOK County, Ga. (CBS46)-- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Adel that left one man dead.
Preliminary information suggests around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, two officers with the Adel Police Department responded to the 700 block of Tony Street about a stolen car.
According to investigators, the officers saw a man, who was later identified as Steve Newsome, 31, of Adel, in the passenger seat of the car.
As Newsome got out of the car, gunfire was exchanged, officials said.
According to police, one of the officers was struck multiple times and taken to the hospital. She is currently in stable condition.
Investigators told CBS46 News, Newsome was also struck multiple times but was able to run a short distance.
Officers caught up with Newsome and administered CPR until emergency responders arrived, but Newsome died on scene, said law enforcement.
Newsome’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
