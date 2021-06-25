WALTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)-- Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding a deadly officer-involved shooting in Walton County.
The preliminary investigation suggests Walton County deputies were serving an out-of-state felony warrant around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday for 52-year-old Ted Frank Tippy at a residence off Blackberry Cove Lane in Monroe.
A spokesperson with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation tells CBS46 News when deputies met Tippy, they were confronted with a handgun.
According to authorities, the officers gave verbal commands for Tippy to put the gun down.
At some point, Tippy fired a gun into the ceiling during the standoff, say investigators.
GBI tells us Tippy eventually put the gun down but then picked up the gun and made an aggressive move toward the deputies.
The deputies fired their weapons, striking him.
Officials say deputies tried to render medical aid; however, Tippy was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to authorities, Tippy has ties to Maryland and West Virginia.
Stay with CBS46 News as we get more details on the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.