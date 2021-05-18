DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46)—Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting near downtown Decatur.
The shooting happened at the intersection of West Howard and North McDonough Street.
According to the GBI, agents responded to an officer-involved shooting "at the request of the Chamblee police department."
"Officers were responding to a 9-1-1 call with a report of a kidnapping," said a GBI spokesperson.
One man was killed in the shooting, and no officers were injured, the GBI reported.
During the investigation, at least 10 police cars were in the area near East Howard Avenue and East Trinity Place. Officers from DeKalb County and the cities of Chamblee and Decatur were also at the scene.
When a crew from CBS46 arrived, an ambulance was seen leaving the are with its lights and sirens activated.
GBI agents are investigating an OIS at the request of the Chamblee Police Department.The early info. indicates that officers were responding to a 911 call with a report of a kidnapping. One man is dead. No officers are injured. pic.twitter.com/ACsT3H0Ila— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) May 18, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.