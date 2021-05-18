Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46)—Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting near downtown Decatur.

The shooting happened at the intersection of West Howard and North McDonough Street.

According to the GBI, agents responded to an officer-involved shooting "at the request of the Chamblee police department."

"Officers were responding to a 9-1-1 call with a report of a kidnapping," said a GBI spokesperson.

One man was killed in the shooting, and no officers were injured, the GBI reported.

During the investigation, at least 10 police cars were in the area near East Howard Avenue and East Trinity Place. Officers from DeKalb County and the cities of Chamblee and Decatur were also at the scene.

When a crew from CBS46 arrived, an ambulance was seen leaving the are with its lights and sirens activated.

 

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.