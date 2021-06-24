Police Line Do Not Cross
carlballou

FORSYTH County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of investigation was called to investigate a scene following an deputy-involved shooting in Forsyth County Thursday evening.

Authorities say no deputies were injured at this time, however, the suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene.

This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News as details surrounding the incident becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.