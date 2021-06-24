FORSYTH County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of investigation was called to investigate a scene following an deputy-involved shooting in Forsyth County Thursday evening.
Authorities say no deputies were injured at this time, however, the suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News as details surrounding the incident becomes available.
GBI agents are responding to an officer involved shooting at the request of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. We’re working to gather information. pic.twitter.com/fWjfH6ZpMi— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) June 25, 2021
