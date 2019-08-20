DALLAS, Ga. (CBS46)--A man was shot by a Paulding County deputy after deputies responded to a domestic dispute.
The deputy involved shooting happened on Friday.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, deputies were called after Travis Payne, 22, threatened family members.
Deputies responded to the home at the 2500 block of Highway 101 North in Dallas, Ga. and found Payne’s family members outside of the residence.
GBI said as deputies entered the residence, Payne approached deputies with a firearm in his hand in a life threatening manner.
Moments later, according to the GBI, deputies told Payne to drop his weapon and a deputy fired at Payne multiple times, striking him.
Payne was transported to an Atlanta area hospital in critical condition.
No deputies were injured during the incident.
The GBI said their investigation will be turned over to the Paulding County District Attorney’s Office for review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.