PICKENS County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to investigate a deputy-involved shooting in Pickens County early Saturday morning.
One Pickens Sheriff’s Office Deputy responded to a domestic incident, where they came across an armed suspect.
Reports say that gunfire was exchanged between the deputy and the suspect, during which time the suspect was struck. The deputy was not injured, and the suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Further details are scarce at the moment as the GBI continues this ongoing investigation. Stay with CBS46 for more details as they become available.
