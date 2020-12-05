The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer involved shooting in Savanna.
According to the GBI, agents responded to the shooting at the request of the Savanna police department.
The GBI has not released many details surrounding the shooting.
A GBI spokesperson reported a man was fatally shot near the 1100 block of Fulton Road in Savannah.
No officers were injured during the incident, according to the GBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.