DADE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) —The GBI has been called in to investigate after a man was shot by officers from DeKalb County, Alabama, in Dade County.
The shooting happened on Jan. 3. Investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department were attempting to find a car that was stolen in Alabama.
Investigators spotted the car at a gas station in Dade County. It was reportedly being drivenby 32-year-old Ethan Wayne Rogers from Fort Payne, Alabama. There was also another man and woman in the car.
Police say that as they approached the stolen car, Rogers began driving it towards the officers. One of the investigators opened fire.
Rogers was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The female was arrested on outstanding warrants. The other man was released. The Dade County Sheriff's Office is charging Rogers with aggravated assault on a peace officer and theft.
Once the GBI has completed its investigation of the shooting, they will turn it over to the Dade County District Attorney's Office.
This is the first officer-involved shooting of 2022 that the GBI has been asked to investigate.
