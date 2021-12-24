ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an incident near a Walmart Supercenter on Gresham Road in southeast Atlanta Friday afternoon.
Very limited details are available at this time. CBS46 has a team headed to the scene and we will provide more updates as they become available.
The GBI headed to assist Dekalb PD with an officer-involved shooting at Walmart on Gresham Rd. At least one person appears to be dead outside the store. Police tape surrounds all entrances to the store. Employees are standing outside. Working to learn more. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/7D5Qlwczlj— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) December 24, 2021
