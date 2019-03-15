LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA (CBS46) The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the 22nd officer involved shooting to take place the year.
The shooting occurred Friday evening around 7 p.m. According to the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a possible burglary in the Pecks Mill Creek area. A neighbor told deputies she noticed a suspicious person entering one of the homes in the area.
Deputies canvassing the area located a female suspect while attempting to burglarize a home. She managed to flee deputies in a vehicle. In the process, a deputy's foot was run over causing him to fire his weapon.
The suspect was located shortly after the shooting and taken into custody. She was not injured.
GBI has been asked to investigate.
CBS46.com will continue to update this story with details.
