Gwinnett County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has been called to investigate an officer involved shooting in Gwinnett County.
Gwinnett County police and Snellville police were involved in the shooting, which occurred on Temple Johnson Road near Pate Road Friday morning.
Snellville police say they were stopping a vehicle for a traffic violation around 4 a.m., which escalated to a police chase. Eventually, the driver crashed the vehicle.
When Snellville police attempted to arrest the driver, officials say the man started shooting at them.
Active Investigation: Together with @SnellvillePD, we are involved in an officer-involved shooting on Temple Johnson Rd near Pate Rd. The subject is deceased. @GBI_GA has been called in to lead the OIS. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/EZUwXKdhv5— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) May 29, 2020
