Police Line Do Not Cross
carlballou

Gwinnett County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has been called to investigate an officer involved shooting in Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett County police and Snellville police were involved in the shooting, which occurred on Temple Johnson Road near Pate Road Friday morning.

Snellville police say they were stopping a vehicle for a traffic violation around 4 a.m., which escalated to a police chase. Eventually, the driver crashed the vehicle. 

When Snellville police attempted to arrest the driver, officials say the man started shooting at them. 

Gwinnett County Police and SWAT responded to the scene. Officials say a member of the Gwinnett County SWAT team fired at the suspect, killing him. 
 
Officials have not yet released the name of the deceased, but say he was a black male. 
 

 

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.