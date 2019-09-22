ROME, Ga. (CBS46) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Floyd County.
The Rome Police Department said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the incident which happened on Chulio Road SE. Sunday afternoon.
According to Georgia State Patrol, the Marshal’s Service and Rome-Floyd SWAT were tracking a person who allegedly shot at officers last week during a warrant service.
CBS46 is working to confirm additional information including the condition of the person(s) shot. Updates to come.
The GBI has been requested by Floyd County PD to investigate an officer involved shooting. Agents are en route. pic.twitter.com/8KG1UstdED— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) September 22, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.