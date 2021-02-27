The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to an investigate an officer-involved shooting in Atlanta Saturday involving the Georgia State Patrol.
Reports indicated that the shooting occured around 5:22 p.m. Saturday as an off-duty GSP trooper was getting gas at a BP gas station on the 400 block of Boulevard SE, where the trooper witnessed one man chase another man into the gas station.
Witnesses said that one man was armed with a knife, and was attempting to stab the other man. The off-duty trooper commanded the alleged assailant to drop the weapon, when the man began approaching the trooper.
After the man failed to comply with commands to drop the knife while continuing to approach the trooper, the trooper opened fire and struck the man.
The alleged knife-wielding man was then transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was reported to be in critical condition.
Reports indicate that a knife was found at the scene, and also noted that no officers were injured during the incident.
This is a developing story as the GBI continues to investigate the incident, with submission to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office for review planned afterward. Stay with CBS46 News for the latest details as they become available.
