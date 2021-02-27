GBI investigating officer-involved shooting near Grant Park, man injured

The Georgia State Patrol, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, was called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Atlanta early Saturday afternoon.
Around 4:25 p.m., Atlanta police were dispatched to the 400 block of Boulevard after reports of a shooting that involved an off-duty Georgia State Patrol Unit.
Investigators reported that a man had been transported to Grady Hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound.
Authorities have not released further details surrounding the incident at this time. Stay with CBS46 News for more details.
