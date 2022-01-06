CALHOUN, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting in Gordon County at the request of the Calhoun Police Department.
Investigators confirmed that the incident occurred Thursday at a home on Adair Street in Calhoun around 3:45 a.m. as police responded to a burglary call.
Officers encountered 37-year-old Jose Brito Lopez, allegedly armed with a knife, inside the residence. Lopez reportedly continued approaching the officers, failing to comply with commands to show his hands, at which point one of the officers tased him. After the taser proved ineffective, with Lopez still approaching, another officer opened fire.
Lopez was pronounced dead, while reports confirmed that none of the residents or responding officers were injured.
GBI will turn over the results of their independent investigation to the Gordon County District Attorney’s Office for review. Stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.
