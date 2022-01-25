POLK COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate a shooting in Polk County Tuesday that led to the death of 30-year-old Derick Rock of Aragon.
Police responded to a home on Walnut Street in Aragon around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday following a call of a person threatening suicide. Upon arrival, the officer found Rock at the door of the home with a gun to his head, threatening to shoot himself, according to authorities.
After being given commands to drop the weapon, Rock allegedly pointed the gun towards the officer, at which point the officer opened fire multiple times, striking Rock.
The officer attempted to administer aid, but Rock died at the scene.
The findings of the GBI's investigation will be handed over to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office for review once complete.
