GBI investigating shooting involving officer in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 85 north near mile marker 53 (Sharpsburg McCollum Road) in Coweta County.
It is believed that an officer fired his/her gun during the incident.
CBS46 CHOPPER LIVESTREAM
The Coweta County Sheriff's Office is on the scene and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.
There may be road closures and delays near the scene.
VIDEO OF SCENE FROM PASSERBY
CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.