ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting incident near a Walmart Supercenter on Gresham Road in southeast Atlanta Friday afternoon.
DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos spoke on the incident, confirming that an alleged shoplifter had been followed out of the Walmart by a loss prevention officer, at which time a struggle ensued. The man then ran back into the store, where he encountered a DeKalb County Police Officer who was working a part-time security shift.
Chief Ramos reported that the suspect saw the Officer, raised a weapon, and fired one shot before exiting the store. Upon exiting, the suspect encountered another DeKalb County Police Officer en route to provide backup. The man allegedly raised his gun towards the backup Officer, at which time the Officer discharged his firearm several times, ultimately leading to the man's death.
Very limited details are available at this time. Stay with CBS46 for more details as they become available.
The GBI headed to assist Dekalb PD with an officer-involved shooting at Walmart on Gresham Rd. At least one person appears to be dead outside the store. Police tape surrounds all entrances to the store. Employees are standing outside. Working to learn more. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/7D5Qlwczlj— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) December 24, 2021
