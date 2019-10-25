WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday afternoon.
This is the 71st officer-involved shooting the bureau has been called to investigate this year.
The circumstances of the shooting is not yet known.
CBS46 is working to gather details on this breaking news story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.