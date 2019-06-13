LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Lamar County Sheriff's Office are investigating three deaths on Freedonia Church Road.
The county coroner identified the victims as: Al Ogletree, 50, Frenchie Fambro, 55, and Charlie Sutton, 88 .
Authorities say there are two different crime scenes, however, they have not confirmed where each body was located.
This is an ongoing investigation.
CBS46 will continue to update this story as it develops.
