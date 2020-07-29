TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Troup County marshal is expected to survive after being shot.
The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon near the 200 block of Newton Road and Glass Bridge Park. At this time it is not known what lead to the shooting, however officials say no threat has been posed to the public.
The victim was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist with the investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
