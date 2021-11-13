PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)-- The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) says five inmates have escaped from the Pulaski County Law Enforcement Center.
According to the GBI social media, the inmates took a white 2015 KIA Sedona Van, Georgia tag CMP8628.
The post says two of the inmates are murder suspects, and all have a violent history.
Please call 911 if you know of their whereabouts and do not approach them.
#BlueAlert activated for 5 escaped inmates from Pulaski County Law Enforcement Center. All with violent history & 2 are murder suspects. They took a white 2015 KIA Sedona Van, Georgia Tag CMP8628. Do not approach, call 911. @BlueAlertUs pic.twitter.com/MsE2pFNEsG— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) November 13, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.